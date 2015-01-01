Abstract

Background E-bikes have become a popular means of transport in everyday and leisure traffic, especially for older people. Figures show a rapid increase in the number of e-bikes on the market: In 2018 more than 150.000 e-bikes were sold in Austria, which means a total market share of 33% of all bikes sold (2016: 22%).



E-bikes are above all a good alternative for motor vehicles in city traffic.



The KFV (Austrian Road Safety Board) is currently dealing with questions about the safety of e-bikes.



Methods In our studies the following methods were applied:



- analysis of existing accident data on e-bikes (statistical data, media analysis)



- on-site observations (e.g. helmet wearing quota for cyclists, collection of speed differences of selected bike types, …)



- questionnaire survey among 101 e-bike users concerning the comfort and safety of different bike types



- survey on the subjective safety of e-bike users and e-bike non-users



Results Results showed among others that…



… in 2018 1.025 injured and 17 killed e-bike cyclists showed up in statistics



… helmet wearing rate of e-bike cyclists was 44% (compared to 25% of conventional bikes)



… the average speed of pedelecs was 21.4 km/h (compared to 18 km/h of conventional bikes)



… pedelec drivers feel safer and more comfortable than conventional cyclists



Conclusion Based on the results, tips for safe driving with e-bikes were drawn up and measures and recommendations for action to increase the safety of e-bike users were derived.

