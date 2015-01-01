Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 7B.001



Telehealth is a common approach to deliver health education before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, its ability to apply behavioral skills training (BST) to teach parents how to install and use their child restraint system (CRS) has been undocumented. This session will review how telehealth was used to deliver behavioral skills training (BST) to teach 171 expectant parents, in a multiple-baseline-across-subject design, how to install and use their CRS in order to reduce misuse and improve retention. While baseline results identified significant misuse across all participants. Once BST was delivered by the use of telehealth, misuse improved by 97% for 37 task objectives. During the 2-week follow-up evaluation concluded that 100% of participants retained the skills they mastered during BST. This session will describe the validation of telehealth as an effective method of delivering BST to car seat education to expectant parents during COVID-19 and illustrate how telehealth has broader CRS program and train-the-trainer implications beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

