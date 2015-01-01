Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 5E.004



Backgrounds More than 90% of global deaths occurred due to injuries in low-and middle-income countries. This paper is focused to reflect the changes in injury mortality and events over the last decade.



Methods Two cross-sectional surveys were conducted in Bangladesh in 2003 and 2016. Multistage cluster sampling method considering probability-proportional-to-size strategy was used in both surveys to obtain the desired sample. Verbal autopsy method was used to ascertain the cause of death.



Results An estimated 70,897 deaths occurred during 2002 due to injuries, whereas, around 108,000 deaths were caused by injuries in all ages 2015 reflected by the death rates 56.0(95%CI;64700-77680) and 67.5(95%CI;93120-122800) respectively. According to survey data suicide, road traffic injury and drowning were the top three causes of injury mortality of all ages. Drowning ranked as the first leading cause (13.9%) in 2003, became third leading cause (11.7%) in 2016. RTI ranked as the second leading cause (11.7%) and (12.9%) in 2002 and 2016 respectively. Suicide rank as the fourth leading cause (7.4%) in 2002, it became the first leading cause (14.7%) in 2016. Male were the highest in terms of mortality in both 2002 and 2016, 59.3%, 63.5% respectively. A total of 37.8% death occurred at home in 2003 and 45% in 2016, followed by hospital and spot death.



Conclusion Injury mortality in Bangladesh was increasing. Suicide, road traffic injury and drowning were the main causes of injury mortality.



Learning Outcomes Government, non-government and development sector need to work together for reducing leading causes of injury mortality.

