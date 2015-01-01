Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 8C.002



Every year, preventable laboratory accidents either kill or maim laboratory workers. Yet despite the plethora of legislation, regulations and Standards, these incidents continue to happen. One of the key methods of reducing laboratory based incidents is AS/NZS2243 Safety in Laboratories series and AS 2982 Laboratory Design and Construction. These standards are unique as there is no other in-depth and substantive laboratory standards in the world.



This paper, using case studies, will provide an overview of AS/NZS 2243 an AS/NZS 2982 how by adopting these laboratory safety standards, that laboratory based incidents can be prevented.

