Background Neurotrauma from road traffic collisions (RTCs) is one of the leading contributors to traumatic injury worldwide, particularly in low and middle-income countries (LMICs). As a preventable entity, it is imperative that appropriate measures are put in place to reduce the burden. As research on and implementation of preventative strategies in LMICs are inconsistent, there is a need for accurate epidemiological and qualitative data collection to better understand the issues surrounding RTCs prevention.



Methods This research will utilise a mixed-methods approach that is informed by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Knowledge-to-Action Framework. It involves a scoping exercise consisting of a scoping review and consultation with key informants, epidemiological data collection, and qualitative work with relevant stakeholders.



Results The scoping exercise will map the quantity and breadth of preventative strategies for neurotrauma and RTCs globally, which will be discussed with key informants who would also identify local issues and research priorities. Epidemiological data will capture the determinants and distribution of RTCs, and the qualitative data will provide further depth and explanation of the quantitative findings.



Conclusions It is hoped that data from this project will be used for the collaborative development of sustainable, context-appropriate interventions for the prevention of RTCs and neurotrauma in LMICs.



Learning Outcomes The consultation exercise and qualitative work exemplify patient and public involvement (PPI), engaging and building networks with a variety of stakeholders who could influence policy and practice. Also, the quantitative exercise would be instrumental in developing monitoring and evaluation systems for RTCs in LMICs.

