Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 1G.002



Background In Nepal, there are limited qualitative data that help explain home and workplace injuries. This study explored perceptions of injury risk at home and work with residents and workers of Makwanpur district, Nepal.



Methods Focus groups and interviews with workers from diverse occupations, residents (living in slum, traditional or modern homes), health care providers and local government decision makers were undertaken between May and August 2019. Interviews and discussions were audio-recorded, transcribed verbatim, translated into English and analysed thematically.



Results Nine focus groups and nine interviews were completed. Overarching themes developed in the analysis included: beliefs that injuries were normalised; injury prevention was not a prioritised agenda within homes, communities, the workplace or at government levels; inadequate supervision of children; hazardous home and workplace environments; lack of adherence to safety regulations - both workers and employers; lack of national injury prevention programmes. To increase understanding about injury risks and explore opportunities for injury prevention, respondents stated the need for education and training. Participants believed injury research and safety enforcement could play instrumental roles in planning future injury prevention programmes and when developing measures to mitigate against injuries in different environments.



Conclusions The need for feasible, contextualised home and occupational injury prevention programmes was highlighted, led by local and national governments.



Learning Outcomes Residents and workers understand some risks associated with their living and working environments. Knowledge about how and why home and workplace injuries take place could lead to the development of interventions to reduce premature mortality (SDG 3.4).

Language: en