Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 2F.004



Background Aquatic disasters frequently affect Bangladesh. Most of these disasters occur in southern part of the country. A little is known about the post-disaster health seeking behaviors, management's role regarding disaster resilience in disaster prone communities. This study explored health-seeking behaviours, disaster resilience mechanism associated with drowning events in coastal region of Bangladesh.



Methodology A qualitative study was conducted in Barishal division from October-November 2016 to collect the required information. 12 IDIs and 4 FGDs were conducted with disaster experienced men and women, community leaders and community level disaster support volunteers. NVIVO-11 was used to organize the data. Content and thematic analysis was performed.



Results Respondents mentioned distance between their households and emergency shelters as well as poor road infrastructure obstructed them going to emergency shelters during adverse weather. Shelters were potentially unsafe for women with poor infrastructure and remain overcrowded following any natural disasters. Community people had less faith in government systems for their unequal post-disaster relief distribution including their bribery and nepotism. Government and NGOs' post-disaster relief was available for short-periods, even sporadically. In post-disaster health-seeking behavior related to drowning, people tried to apply their perception and knowledge they obtained from neighbors, elderly people. They followed traditional methods, advice from religious leader. People usually didn't go health centers for long distance from their locality.



Conclusion and Learning Outcomes Findings of this study could be an information base to develop multi-sectoral drowning prevention plan in synchronization with the existing disaster preparedness action and ensuring post-disaster health care services.

Language: en