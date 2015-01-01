Abstract

Virtual Pre-Conference Global Injury Prevention Showcase 2021 - Abstract Book - # 3A.002



Road safety has long been a worldwide challenge. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has noted a 1.25-million death toll in 2010 or one person losing his life every 25 seconds which prompted them to raise awareness in road safety by declaring 2010-2020 as the Decade of Action for Road Safety. In the Philippines, 10,379 deaths were recorded in WHO's latest World Status Report in Global Road Safety in 2015 with the low-income group dominating its number. With regards to national policies, the Department of Transportation Road Safety Management group are implementing the speed limit law, motorcycle helmet law, drug-driving law, drink-driving law, seatbelt law, and mobile phones while driving law.



With Western Visayas in focus, the program looks into three factors namely, number of fatal and injury-resulting road crashes, national primary and secondary road density, as well as review of the said laws. It aims to determine and classify high risk cities and municipalities in Western Visayas through a tool called locational vulnerability score (LoVS). The tool will be applicable to all cities and municipalities in the Philippines provided initial data is provided to which local governments can use to assess their programs toward eradicating cases of road crashes.

