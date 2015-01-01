SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mulligan CS, Adams S, Soundappan SSV, Albanese B, Brown J. Aust. J. Rural Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/ajr.12735

OBJECTIVE: Off-road riding of quad bikes and motorcycles is common among children across rural and remote Australia, but is a significant source of injury and hospitalisation. An in-depth analysis of paediatric off-road vehicle crashes was undertaken to inform injury prevention countermeasures by characterising injury patterns and sources of injury.

DESIGN: This is a prospective in-depth case series. PARTICIPANTS: Participants are children aged 16 and under who have been hospitalised due to injury sustained from the use of an off-road motorcycle or quad bike in New South Wales, Australia. INTERVENTIONS: Crash investigation techniques (medical data, structured interview, vehicle and crash site inspection) were used to ascertain details of the crash event, protective gear, injury information and contributory factors.

RESULTS: Thirty children were recruited, 27 boys and 3 girls, ranging in age from 4 to 16 years, having crashed on off-road motorcycles (n = 27) or quads (n = 3). Most (73.3%) were participating in unstructured social riding. A total of 67 separate injuries were observed, with overall Injury Severity Scores between 1 and 35. There were high rates of wearing helmets and motorcycle-specific garments. The most commonly injured areas were the upper and lower extremities. The most common sources of injury were from impacting the ground, obstacles/other riders or the vehicle.

CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates the patterns of riding and injury in rural paediatric off-road vehicle riders, occurring despite high rates of helmet/protective gear use. This underscores the need for investigation into the injury mitigation and fit properties of protective gear and the inherent risks for physically and developmentally maturing children.


injury; dirt bike; motocross; off-road; quad bike

