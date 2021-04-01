Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association between exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and increased headache in adults has been well characterized. Childhood adversity and its effect on headache in children have not been as robustly investigated. This study examines the relationship of self-reported ACEs to frequent headache in an adolescent cohort.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective cohort study using data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health Wave I (n = 20,745) to examine self-reported ACE exposures and their relationship to frequent headache.



RESULTS: The study population was composed of 20,745 participants; 50.6% male and 49.4% female. The mean age of respondents was 15.9 years (range 12 to 21 years, standard error: 0.12 years). Frequent headache was reported in 29.3% of respondents, and 45% of respondents reported one or more ACE exposures. For each increase in cumulative ACE score, odds of frequent headache increased by 1.22 (95% confidence interval [CI] 1.15 to 1.30). The ACEs that individually showed an association with frequent headache after adjusting for demographic factors were lack of maternal warmth (odds ratio [OR] 1.40, 95% CI 1.12 to 1.74, P = 0.002), lack of paternal warmth (OR 1.47, 95% CI 1.20 to 1.81, P < 0.001), paternal alcoholism (OR 1.21, 95% CI 1.05 to 1.40, P = 0.007), suicide attempt of family member (OR 1.51, 95% CI 1.22 to 1.87, P < 0.001), and living in an unsafe neighborhood (OR 1.22, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.39, P = 0.004).



CONCLUSIONS: Several ACE exposures were associated with frequent headache in adolescents. An increase in cumulative ACE exposure increased the odds of having frequent headache.

Language: en