Ruppel KW, Hanley GP, Landa RK, Rajaraman A. Behav. Anal. Pract. 2021; 14(2): 324-341.

(Copyright © 2021, Springer International)

10.1007/s40617-020-00490-3

34150449

Programs that prevent the development of severe problem behavior in young children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are critically needed. We describe a program designed to do this, and we report on a preliminary evaluation of its effects with four 3- and 4-year-old children with ASD. Parents served as the primary implementers, with twice-weekly coaching from a Board Certified Behavior Analyst. Direct measures and Aberrant Behavior Checklist scores reflected decreases in emerging problem behavior. Direct measures also reflected increases in child communication, social, and cooperation skills, and parents rated the process as highly acceptable. A randomized controlled trial will be required to evaluate the extent to which the program prevents the development of problem behavior in young children with ASD. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40617-020-00490-3.


prevention; problem behavior; autism; early intervention; parent training

