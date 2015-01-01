Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate and understand the current status of inter-organizational management in relief organizations as well as the relief organizations personnel behavior when facing mass traffic incidents (MCTI). The inter-organizational barriers and facilitators are also discussed in response to MCTI management and in order to help direct future actions to improve pre-hospital emergency services.



METHODS: The current qualitative study was performed through face-to-face, semi-structured interviews with 31 individuals from pre-hospital emergency services authorities and personnel, Red Crescent and Yazd, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Fars, and Qom provinces police. These provinces were selected by purposive sampling in 2018-2019. The conventional content analysis method was applied to analyze the data in this research.



RESULTS: Three main categories and 14 subcategories were determined. The categories are including relief organizations coordination (having four subcategories: independent relief organizations, interdepartmental services integration, insufficient knowledge of organizations about one other, and performance based on job descriptions), resource and infrastructure management (having four subcategories: adverse information management, proper information management, lack of medical resources and capacities considered, and upgrading of medical resources and capacities considered), and response management of relief organizations (having six subcategories: incomplete assessment, improving the quality of assessment, weakness in establishing scene security, scene security management, poor response, and cooperation in response).



CONCLUSION: Relief organizations need to perform under a unified command. It has inter-organizational cooperation and provide integration of interdepartmental services in order to manage responsiveness at the scene. It also prevents an independent, chaos, and inability of the injured to properly understand and needs in MCTI.

