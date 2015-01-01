|
Citation
|
Moore SM, Welsh MC, Peterson E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Childhood maltreatment (CM) is associated with physical health problems throughout the lifespan, yet more research is needed regarding the trajectory of health problems (e.g., onset of health risk indicators) in young adults. The current study examined whether college students self-reporting higher levels of CM exhibited poorer physical health outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
heart rate; obesity; Childhood maltreatment; emerging adults; metabolic syndrome