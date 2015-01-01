|
Bullock L, Ghazarian S, Nimer M, Signing L, Herbell K, Farje D, Campbell JC, Sharps P. Matern. Child Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE: Exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) has been associated with adverse infant developmental outcomes; however, the influence of the number of father-figures (abusive vs non-abusive) has on young infants' risk for neurodevelopmental delays has not been examined. PROCEDURES: A secondary data analysis was conducted from the Domestic Violence Enhanced Perinatal Home Visits (DOVE) study of abused pregnant women (N = 239) and their infants' neurodevelopment from baseline through 12-months postpartum.
Language: en
Keywords
Intimate partner violence; Abuse around the time of pregnancy; Domestic violence; Infant developmental delays