Abstract

Sports participations have the potential for both positive and negative health outcomes. We hence aimed (i) to assess systematically reviewed associations between organized sports participation in children and adolescents and their health, and (ii) to assess qualitative syntheses of experiences among children and adolescents concerning organized sports participation and health. A search was undertaken in April 2020 across the databases MEDLINE, EMBASE, APA PsycInfo (Ovid), Scopus, SPORTDiscus (EBSCOhost), and specialized databases for reviews. The recommended Joanna Briggs Institute approach to critical appraisal, study selection, data extraction, and data synthesis was used. Systematic reviews were included that covered children and/or adolescents aged ≤ 18 years, and adult participants with retrospective exposure to-or experiences of-organized sports participation before the age of 19 and examining health outcomes and experiences (Prospero protocol CRD 42020206677). Five reviews based mainly on cross-sectional data, two mainly on longitudinal data, and one on experimental studies were included. A causal relationship of moderate-to-high level of evidence between organized sports participation and moderate crude weight reduction accentuated by diet control and team sports was identified. Evidence of causal relationships between sports participation and reduced anxiety, and depression and increased physical activity was at a moderate level. Evidence of causal relationships between sports participation and health was of low-to-moderate level concerning obesity status (inconclusive), bone health (positive), and psychological and social health (positive and negative). Causal relationships between organized child and adolescent sports participation and health remain uncertain. Experimental and well-conducted longitudinal primary studies are highly warranted.

