Abstract

BACKGROUND: Slips, trips, falls, and jumps were the second leading cause of injuries at the fireground. RESEARCH QUESTION: The purpose of this study was to explore the effects of firefighter equipment and gear (EQG) on postural stability and determine if load per kg of body mass (L/BM) is associated with postural stability.



METHODS: 26 male fire cadets (26.15 ± 4.16 yr., 178.92 ± 6.92 cm, 86.61 ± 9.09 kg) were included in the analyses. Participants performed 3 single-leg landings (SLL) with and without EQG. The first 3 seconds of ground reaction forces following initial ground contact were used to calculate dynamic postural stability index (DPSI). Participants completed 2 static balance tasks (normal stability and limits of stability (LoS)) with and without EQG. Main outcome measures were overall LoS score (LoSS), direction-specific LoSS, and LoS distance (cm) of COP excursion (LoSD) in the anterior, posterior, right, and left directions. Separate paired-samples t-tests were run to determine the differences between load conditions for DPSI, overall LoSS, direction-specific LoSS, and LoSD in all directions. Bivariate correlations were conducted to determine the relationship of L/BM to DPSI, overall LoSS, and LoSS and LoSD in the anterior, posterior, right and left directions.



RESULTS: Due to the use of multiple statistical tests, a Bonferroni correction was used, and the alpha level of.05 was adjusted to.005. DPSI was significantly higher loaded than unloaded, t(25) = -13.965, p < .001, d = 7.032, 95% CI, -0.133 to -0.099. No other comparisons were significant. A significant strong positive correlation (r(24) = .665, p < .001) was observed between L/BM and DPSI. No other correlations were significant. SIGNIFICANCE: This study demonstrates that firefighter EQG may significantly impact a cadet's ability to maintain postural stability while performing their duties.

