Citation
Gonsalves MS, O'Brien B, Twomey DM. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To conduct a document analysis of sports and leisure activity heat-related injury prevention resources in Australia and develop an understanding of the content within those resources. DESIGN & METHODS: Heat resources were included if they dealt specifically with, or could be extrapolated to, prevention of heat-related injuries. Collating strategies for the catalogue included: (1) a detailed search of the organisation's website and (2) an online search for sport specific heat resources. A content analysis of each resource was first performed, and descriptive codes were assigned to the data using qualitative data analysis software. Every coded text was recorded as an individual data point (n). Common sub-categories were identified by thematic analysis and collated under three broader categories.
Language: en
Keywords
Safety promotion; Injury prevention; Activity modification; Heat stress; Risk mitigation; Thermal limits