Shearston JA, Martinez ME, Nunez Y, Hilpert M. Sci. Total Environ. 2021; 792: e148336.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: To mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent overwhelming the healthcare system, social-distancing policies such as school closure, stay-at-home orders, and indoor dining closure have been utilized worldwide. These policies function by reducing the rate of close contact within populations and result in decreased human mobility. Adherence to social distancing can substantially reduce disease spread. Thus, quantifying human mobility and social-distancing compliance, especially at high temporal resolution, can provide great insight into the impact of social distancing policies.
Language: en
COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; smartphone; coronavirus pandemic; crowd-sourced data; digital epidemiology; Google maps; Google traffic; human mobility; New York; NYC; social-distancing fatigue; Traffic maps