Abstract

Current legislation and policy frameworks regulating the detention and treatment of mentally disordered offenders in England and Wales are predicated on the assumption that a minority of patients have enduring violent tendencies and pose a serious long-term risk to the safety of others. This paper seeks to consider the manner in which notions of risk and the imperative to contain and minimise the potential for harm, present and impact patients in secure and forensic mental health settings. Within this, we consider how mental health stigma and Beck's concept of the Risk Society can affect the thoughts and actions of those who may be held accountable for rare but potentially serious harmful events. We consider what changes may need to be enacted within secure and forensic mental health services to reduce the incidence and severity of consequent risks of harm to patients and their mental health recovery.

Language: en