Al Rawahi A, Al Busaidi SA, Al Kalbani H, Al Alawi AM. Cureus 2021; 13(5): e15092.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.15092

34155460

Acute ischemic stroke may present with various symptoms, including weakness, altered speech, and sensory and visual impairment. We present a case of a 57-year-old man who was brought to the emergency department after he sustained three minor motor vehicle accidents on the same day. After clinical assessment and detailed workup, we concluded that our patient had an acute ischemic infarct involving the left posterior cerebral artery territories causing right homonymous hemianopia resulting in motor vehicle accidents.


homonymous hemianopia; motor vehicle accident.; stroke; vertebrobasilar circulation; visual field

