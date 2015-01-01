SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Junuzovic M. Med. Sci. Law 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, British Academy of Forensic Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00258024211025228

Epidemiological aspects of explosion-related deaths in a civilian setting may bring comprehensive knowledge that is important for prevention efforts. This Swedish national study aimed to describe the extent of such deaths, circumstances and fatal injuries. Data, including all explosion-related deaths in Sweden from 2000 through 2018, were retrieved from the register of the National Board of Forensic Medicine. Among all 87 cases found, accidental deaths accounted for 62%, suicides for 21%, homicides for 7% and undetermined manner of death for the remaining 10% of cases. Most victims died on site. Adult males dominated in the study material, but explosions also killed four children. Explosives were most commonly involved in occupational blast deaths, suicides and homicides, followed by flammable gases and fluids. The incidence showed a significant decrease since the 1980s, based on the incidence rate from this study and a previous Swedish study (1979-1984). As already rare occurrences, blast-related deaths are challenging to prevent. Prevention efforts are needed to restrict the availability of explosives and focus on lowering the occupational risk for injury. In addition, child deaths must not be neglected. A vision of no fatalities is an appropriate goal for acting against explosion-related deaths in a civilian setting.


accident; suicide; homicide; blast; death; Explosion

