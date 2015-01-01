SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stinchcombe A, Hopper S, Mullen N, Bedard M. Occup. Ther. Health Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07380577.2021.1936338

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Ceasing driving is associated with many negative outcomes. We examined the perceived impact of driving cessation among current older drivers. Transcripts from 92 interviews with participants from several locations across Canada were analyzed using inductive thematic analysis. We identified five themes: planning for mobility change, mobility supports and neighborhoods, financial security, fearing loss of control and independence, and coping and acceptance as a part of aging.

FINDINGS highlight diverse attitudes toward driving cessation, ranging from avoidance to acceptance, and emphasize the importance of tailored resources for drivers at various stages of behavior change.


Language: en

Keywords

transportation; Driving cessation; mobility; older driver

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print