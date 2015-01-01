Abstract

Ceasing driving is associated with many negative outcomes. We examined the perceived impact of driving cessation among current older drivers. Transcripts from 92 interviews with participants from several locations across Canada were analyzed using inductive thematic analysis. We identified five themes: planning for mobility change, mobility supports and neighborhoods, financial security, fearing loss of control and independence, and coping and acceptance as a part of aging.



FINDINGS highlight diverse attitudes toward driving cessation, ranging from avoidance to acceptance, and emphasize the importance of tailored resources for drivers at various stages of behavior change.

