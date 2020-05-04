Abstract

BACKGROUND: Measures such as restrictions on personal contact and going out were taken to reduce SARS-CoV‑2 infection numbers, ultimately resulting in the first lockdown. This was intended to create capacity in the healthcare system to manage the pandemic. AIM OF THE WORK: To analyze whether the number of work and commuting injuries decreased during the lockdown compared to the years 2015-2019. MATERIAL AND METHODS: All work and commuting accidents treated at the Klinikum rechts der Isar and the Berufsgenossenschaftliche Unfallklinik Murnau during the observational period 16 March-4 May 2020 were retrospectively compared with the figures from the same observation period in the years 2015-2019. The data on case numbers according to the transit physician procedure (DAV) were further broken down into cases of the injury type procedure (VAV) and severe injury type procedure (SAV) according to the injury type index of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV). In addition, the collected data were compared with data from the Federal Statistical Office on the numbers of traffic accidents and traffic fatalities.



RESULTS: A total of 4313 cases were considered. In 2020, the number of work and commuting accidents decreased by 31% compared to the observation period 2015-2019. VAV cases were decreased by 26% in 2020. SAV cases decreased by 5% in 2020. Road traffic accidents decreased by 17% in thre first four months in 2020 compared to the first four months in 2019. Traffic fatalities decreased by 11%.



DISCUSSION: There was a 31% decrease in work and commuting accidents. This contributed to resource reallocation in the context of the pandemic. Nevertheless, almost constant numbers of severely injured patients and accidental deaths occurred, which shows the relevance of trauma surgery structures especially in times of crisis and makes it indispensable to include them in the calculation of intensive care resources.

