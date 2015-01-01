|
Citation
|
Karthigeyan M, Gupta SK, Salunke P, Dhandapani S, Wankhede LS, Kumar A, Singh A, Sahoo SK, Tripathi M, Gendle C, Singla R, Aggarwal A, Singla N, Mohanty M, Mohindra S, Chhabra R, Tewari MK, Jain K. Acta Neurochir. (Wien) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although head injury (HI) from low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) heavily contributes to the global disease burden, studies are disproportionately less from this part of the world. Knowing the different epidemiological characteristics from high-income nations can target appropriate prevention strategies. This study aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the clinico-epidemiological data of HI patients, focusing on the existing challenges with possible solutions from a developing nation's perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Traumatic brain injury; Hub and spoke; Lower–middle-income countries; Neurotrauma; Registry; Task sharing; Tertiary