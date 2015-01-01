SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smith M, Gabbard JL, Burnett G, Hare C, Singh H, Skrypchuk L. Appl. Ergon. 2021; 96: e103510.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apergo.2021.103510

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

While researchers have explored benefits of adding augmented reality graphics to vehicle displays, the impact of graphic characteristics have not been well researched. In this paper, we consider the impact of augmented reality graphic spatial location and motion, as well as turn direction, traffic presence, and gender, on participant driving and glance behavior and preferences. Twenty-two participants navigated through a simulated environment while using four different graphics. We employed a novel glance allocation analysis to differentiate information likely gathered with each glace with more granularity. Fixed graphics generally resulted in less visual attention and more time scanning for hazards than animated graphics. Finally, the screen-fixed graphic was preferred by participants over all world-relative graphics, suggesting that graphic spatially integration into the world may not always be necessary in visually complex urban environments like those considered in this study.


Language: en

Keywords

Driving; Graphics; Augmented reality; Eye tracking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print