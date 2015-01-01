SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rana M, Gupta M, Malhi P, Grover S, Kaur M. Glob. Health Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, International Union for Health Promotion and Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/17579759211021061

unavailable

Bullying, a prevalent global public health issue, is proven to have an adverse impact on the physical and psychological health of school students. There are few intervention programs to prevent bullying in the South East Asian Region, and none in India. The objective of this study was to design a multi-component antibullying intervention program known as 'Stop Bullying-School Intervention Program (SB-SIP)' for school students. It was developed in five stages. Stage one was the review of existing literature on intervention studies to prevent bullying, globally. A qualitative study to explore the beliefs and perceptions of teachers, students, and parents regarding antibullying intervention programs was conducted in stage two. In the third stage, a conceptual model was framed. A consultation workshop was conducted to finalize the contents of the intervention in the fourth stage. Pretesting of the intervention was done in the fifth stage. The literature review provided evidence that a whole-school intervention program based on the socio-ecological model was the most effective. The awareness of the effects of bullying and effective strategies to prevent it in the school setting was suggested to be part of the SB-SIP by the majority of the participants in the focus group discussions. The recommendations given by the stakeholders in the consultation workshop contributed mainly to the method of delivery of the program. The five-stage process helped in recognition of the conceptual model and modifiable factors, which exerts its effects on bullying and its psychosocial outcome, through which the multi-component antibullying intervention program SB-SIP was finalized.


Language: en

socio-ecological model; Bullying; intervention; formative research; multi-component; school

