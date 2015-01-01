|
Hill T, Coupland C, Kendrick D, Jones M, Akbari A, Rodgers S, Watson MC, Tyrrell E, Merrill S, Orton E. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Unintentional home injuries are a leading cause of preventable death in young children. Safety education and equipment provision improve home safety practices, but their impact on injuries is less clear. Between 2009 and 2011, a national home safety equipment scheme was implemented in England (Safe At Home), targeting high-injury-rate areas and socioeconomically disadvantaged families with children under 5. This provided a 'natural experiment' for evaluating the scheme's impact on hospital admissions for unintentional injuries.
accidents; epidemiology; injury; public health