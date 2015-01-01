CONTACT US: Contact info
Beuvry PL, Fournier C, Manaouil C. Rev. Prat. 2021; 71(3): 307-313.
(Copyright © 2021, J B Bailliere et Fils)
Possession of weapons and hunting license.Firearms are the cause of more than a thousand deaths each year, representing a significant public health goal. For type B and C firearms, sport shooting, and hunting licences, the attending physician plays a crucial role, issuing a certificate in each case according to very specific terms and conditions.
Language: fr
Firearms; Medical certificate