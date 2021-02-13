|
Citation
van Gameren M, Bossen D, Bosmans JE, Visser B, Frazer SWT, Pijnappels M. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e381.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries among older adults are a serious threat to the quality of life and result in high healthcare and societal costs. Despite evidence that falls can be prevented by fall prevention programmes, practical barriers may challenge the implementation of these programmes. In this study, we will investigate the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of In Balance, a fourteen-week, low-cost group fall prevention intervention, that is widely implemented in community-dwelling older adults with an increased fall risk in the Netherlands. Moreover, we will be the first to include cost-effectiveness for this intervention. Based on previous evidence of the In Balance intervention in pre-frail older adults, we expect this intervention to be (cost-)effective after implementation-related adjustments on the target population and duration of the intervention.
Language: en
Keywords
*Accidental falls; *Ageing; *Cost-effectiveness; *Effectiveness; *Elderly; *Fall prevention; *Healthcare utilization; *Intervention studies