Citation
Zhou Y, Chen Q, Luo X, Li L, Ru T, Zhou G. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: 652849.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
34164367
Abstract
The post-lunch dip in alertness and performance was widely experienced during the early afternoon. Taking a short nap was documented as a practical strategy for habitual nappers to counteract the decline of alertness and performance. Yet, it remains unknown whether bright light exposure in the early afternoon working hours could alleviate the performance deficits caused by a post-lunch nap loss for habitual nappers. Seventeen undergraduate students who had a long-term habit of taking a post-lunch nap were assigned to three interventions: (1) a short nap + normal indoor light (100 lx, 4,000 K at eye level); (2) no nap + normal indoor light, and (3) no nap + blue-enriched bright light (1,000 lx, 6,500 K at eye level), in which subjective alertness (Karolinska Sleepiness Scale, KSS), mood (Positive and Negative Affect Schedule, PANAS), and task performance in sustained attention (psychomotor vigilance test, PVT), response inhibition (go/no-go task), and working memory (paced visual serial addition test, PVSAT) were measured.
Language: en
Keywords
cognitive function; sleep restriction; alertness; light; mood; post-lunch dip