Abstract

The aims of this study were to examine the psychometric properties of The Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST) in psychiatric inpatients, due to the scarcity of screening instruments validated in this population. Patients from Hospital Clínic's psychiatric ward (n = 202) completed: ASSIST, Addiction Severity Index (ASI), MINI-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI), Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), Fagerström Test for Nicotine Dependence (FTND), Severity of Dependence Scale (SDS), and Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST). Reliability and validity evidences based on internal structure (Exploratory and Confirmatory Factor Analyses) and on the relation to other variables were obtained. Excellent internal consistency was found for Total Substance Involvement (TSI) (α =.92 and ω =.93) and for Specific Substance Involvement (SSI) scores (α =.88 -.96 and ω =.89 -.95). Analysis of internal structure for tobacco, alcohol and cannabis subscales resulted in unidimensional models with adequate goodness-of-fit indices. ASSIST scores were significantly correlated with those of ASI (r =.795 to r =.953), AUDIT (r =.864), FTND (r =.808), DAST (r =.831), SDS (r =.519) and with "number of diagnoses of abuse/dependence" in MINI-Plus (TSI: r =.857 to r =.862; SSI: r =.646 to r =.834). Receiver operating characteristic analysis (ROC) and Mann-Whitney's U test found good discriminative validity evidences. ASSIST scores showed good reliability and there were validity evidences that support its use for identifying risk levels of tobacco, alcohol and other substance use in psychiatric patients.

Language: es