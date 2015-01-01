Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling (FOF) is a serious problem in Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (IPD) which increases mortality and affects Health Related Quality of Life (HRQoL).



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effect of FOF on HRQoL in IPD.



METHODS: 84 controls and 87 IPD patients were compared by means of Fall Efficacy Scale (FES), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC Scale), Impact Of Events Scale-Revised (IES-R), Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI), Parkinson Disease Specific Quality of Life Scale (PDQ-39). Then, patients were divided into two subgroups such as patients with FOF (Group 2a) and patients without FOF (Group 2b) by FES. Groups were compared in terms of BBS, ABC Scale, IES-R, BDI, BAI, PDQ-39. Independent factors affecting HRQoL were measured.



RESULTS: FOF was higher in IPD patients than controls. Female sex, previous falls, off periods, hallucinations, urge incontinence were significantly higher in Group 2a. However, RBD, dyskinesia, daytime somnolence and FOG were not different in IPD patients whether they have FOF or not. FOF was mostly correlated to disability level and disease severity. In addition, UPDRS and FOF were found to be independent factors affecting HRQoL in IPD.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians should be aware that FOF can be detected in IPD patients, who are female, depressed or anxious, who had more severe disease with off periods, urge incontinence, hallucinations and previous falls. FOF should be questioned in every IPD patients because it is an independent factor which affects HRQoL of IPD patients.

