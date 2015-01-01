Abstract

BACKGROUND: An estimated 45% of concussions are reported to be related to motor vehicle collisions (MVC). However, limited research exists involving the treatment of MVC-related concussion, especially when combined with whiplash-associated disorders (WAD). Purpose: The purpose of this case series is to examine the patient response to an irritability-based approach to the physiological, cervical, and vestibulo-ocular trajectories in patients with diagnosed concussion and WAD disorder following an MVC. Case Description: Three patients clinically diagnosed by a neurologist with WAD and concussion following a rear-end MVC were evaluated and treated in an outpatient physical therapy setting. Each individual was progressed through an irritability-based treatment approach based on individual symptom presentation. Outcomes: Following therapy, 2 of 3 patients reported full resolution of subjective symptoms with a negative Vestibular Oculo-motor Screening All patients exceeded their predicted goals based on Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes score.



CONCLUSION: This case series demonstrated successful treatment of all three individuals with concussion and concurrent WAD. Two of three individuals demonstrated full resolution of subjective symptoms and objective impairments at the end of treatment. Further research is warranted into the effectiveness of a multi-factorial approach to address the highly variable symptom profile of individuals with concussion and WAD.

