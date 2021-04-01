|
Cobb DP, Jashami H, Hurwitz DS. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 80: 172-188.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Population growth increase of vehicle ownership, and development patterns have resulted in greater levels of congestion, pollution, and crash frequency. A proposed solution to lessen current transportation system demands is to increase the share of bicycle trips. Furthermore, as cycling is perceived by some as both a dangerous and stressful mode of transportation, understanding the factors that lead to less comfortable and stressful riding, can help drive bicycle infrastructure development. To establish a more robust understanding of the behaviors of bicyclists and how infrastructure design and operations influence them, a bicycle simulator was used to evaluate bicyclist performance measures of velocity, horizontal displacement, and physiological responses (i.e., galvanic skin response) while riding in varying roadway conditions.
Bicycle simulator; Comfort; Galvanic skin response; GSR; Physiological response; Stress