|
Citation
|
Mohammadi S, Arvin R, Khattak AJ, Chakraborty S. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 80: 203-217.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Models for describing the microscopic driving behavior rarely consider the "social effects" on drivers' driving decisions. However, social effect can be generated due to interactions with surrounding vehicles and affect drivers' driving behavior, e.g., the interactions result in imitating the behavior of peer drivers. Therefore, social environment and peer influence can impact the drivers' instantaneous behavior and shift the individuals' driving state. This study aims to explore empirical evidence for existence of a social effect, i.e., when a fast-moving vehicle passes a subject vehicle, does the driver mimic the behavior of passing vehicle? High-resolution Basic Safety Message data set (N = 151,380,578) from the Safety Pilot Model Deployment program in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is used to explore the issue. The data relates to positions, speeds, and accelerations of 63 host vehicles traveling in connected vehicles with detailed information on surrounding environment at a frequency of 10 Hz. Rigorous random parameter logit models are estimated to capture the heterogeneity among the observations and to explore if the correlates of social effect can vary both positively and negatively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acceleration behavior; Data-driven method; Driving decision; Gossip effect; Microscopic driving behavior; Peer influence; Random parameter; Social influence