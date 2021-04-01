Abstract

The current study focused on analyzing steering control of the drivers during a car-following situation under increasing time pressure conditions. A driving simulator experiment was conducted on ninety-two participants to assess steering performance measures. Five different steering control measures: Variability in Steering Angle (VSA), Steering Reversal Rate (SRR), Steering Speed (SS), Stability of Steering Control (SSC), and Maximum Steering Swerve (MSS) were examined under No Time Pressure (NTP), Low Time Pressure (LTP), and High Time Pressure (HTP) driving conditions. Repeated measures ANOVA (for continuous data) and Friedman's test (count data) with post-hoc analysis and Generalized Estimating Equation (GEE) modeling technique were used to investigate the influence of time pressure and different predictor variables. The statistical analysis showed that time pressure driving conditions significantly affected steering control of the drivers. The pairwise comparison of time pressure conditions revealed that HTP significantly affected most of the steering control measures as compared to LTP. Further, a GEE model also exhibited similar results where steering control measures were substantially influenced by HTP as compared to LTP. Moreover, in addition to time pressure conditions, demographic characteristics showed significant influence on steering control measures. The GEE model results showed that female drivers performed 13% more steering corrections (5° SRR) which led to better SSC by 124.44% than male drivers. Additionally, it was discovered that young-aged and experienced drivers took extra steering efforts to control lateral position of the vehicle by increasing 53.50% SS and 1% SRR compared to middle-aged and inexperienced drivers. The findings from the current study revealed that drivers undergo fast and abrupt steering maneuvers under time pressure conditions. The research approach demonstrated in the current study can be beneficial to discriminate minimum requirement of steering efforts and set-up threshold values for various steering evasion techniques to control and maintain safe lateral position during car-following maneuvers.

