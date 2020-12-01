|
Arias MC, McNeil DW, Stuchell RN. J. Behav. Cogn.Ther. 2021; 31(2): 193-198.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Various formats to deliver exposure stimuli have been developed, including video-based stimuli. Virtual reality-based exposure often utilizes a first-person perspective, which is associated with greater presence (e.g., feeling integrated in a virtual world) than third-person perspective. Yet, few have compared exposure stimuli presented in first-person versus third-person perspective. Thus, this study examined presence and anxiety levels associated with exposure video perspective. Participants (N=18) completed a two-week video-based exposure treatment (i.e., watched one week of first-person perspective film and one week of third-person perspective film, counterbalanced). Participants reported anxiety and presence felt during the exposures.
Exposure therapy; Phobia; Presence; Smartphones