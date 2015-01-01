|
Sithole LT, Luke R, Nabee SG. J. Transp. Supply Chain Manag. 2021; 15: e583.
(Copyright © 2021, African Online Scientific Information Systems)
BACKGROUND: The distribution of bulk fuel products to customers is one of the key activities in the downstream petroleum supply chain. For this activity to be effected successfully, three groups of supply chain participants, drivers, supervisors and customers, play key roles. Truck drivers are responsible for conveying the final product to the customer, whilst supervisors ensure that trucks are dispatched on time, driver performance is monitored and performance feedback is properly communicated to drivers. Customers, who purchase the final products, are the foundation of business success. Business success is only possible by meeting or exceeding customer expectations, and it is therefore imperative that the performance of employees is measured and monitored regularly.
bulk fuel; customers; key performance indicators; performance management.; petroleum supply chain; supervisors; truck drivers