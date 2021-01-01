SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhao D, Arpan L, Raney A, Petts R. Psychol. Pop. Media 2021; 10(1): 115-123.

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Publishing)

10.1037/ppm0000274

unavailable

This study aimed to explore reception processes and effects regarding an entertainment-education message on viewers' self- and others-oriented intentions to seek help for bipolar I disorder (BPI). Overall, exposure to the entertainment-education narrative was associated with increased perceived vulnerability to BPI symptoms, along with greater perceived vulnerability of close other(s) than the exposure to the fact-based BPI public service announcement in the comparison group. Further, identification with the character with BPI indirectly affected help-seeking intentions via perceived vulnerability. Intention to help others seek help was predicted by a serial mediation path from identification, to perceived vulnerability, and to perceived vulnerability of close other(s). Theoretical and practical implications are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)


