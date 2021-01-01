Abstract

This study aimed to explore reception processes and effects regarding an entertainment-education message on viewers' self- and others-oriented intentions to seek help for bipolar I disorder (BPI). Overall, exposure to the entertainment-education narrative was associated with increased perceived vulnerability to BPI symptoms, along with greater perceived vulnerability of close other(s) than the exposure to the fact-based BPI public service announcement in the comparison group. Further, identification with the character with BPI indirectly affected help-seeking intentions via perceived vulnerability. Intention to help others seek help was predicted by a serial mediation path from identification, to perceived vulnerability, and to perceived vulnerability of close other(s). Theoretical and practical implications are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en