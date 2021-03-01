|
Campos AI, Thompson PM, Veltman DJ, Pozzi E, van Veltzen LS, Jahanshad N, Adams MJ, Baune BT, Berger K, Brosch K, Bülow R, Connolly CG, Dannlowski U, Davey CG, de Zubicaray GI, Dima D, Erwin-Grabner T, Evans JW, Fu CHY, Gotlib IH, Goya-Maldonado R, Grabe HJ, Grotegerd D, Harris MA, Harrison BJ, Hatton SN, Hermesdorf M, Hickie IB, Ho TC, Kircher T, Krug A, Lagopoulos J, Lemke H, McMahon K, MacMaster FP, Martin NG, McIntosh AM, Medland SE, Meinert S, Meller T, Nenadic I, Opel N, Redlich R, Reneman L, Repple J, Sacchet MD, Schmitt S, Schrantee A, Sim K, Singh A, Stein F, Strike LT, van der Wee NJA, van der Werff SJA, Völzke H, Waltemate L, Whalley HC, Wittfeld K, Wright MJ, Yang TT, Zarate CA, Schmaal L, Renteria ME. Biol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Neuroimaging studies of suicidal behavior have so far been conducted in small samples, prone to biases and false-positive associations, yielding inconsistent results. The ENIGMA-MDD Working Group aims to address the issues of poor replicability and comparability by coordinating harmonized analyses across neuroimaging studies of major depressive disorder and related phenotypes, including suicidal behavior.
Suicide attempt; Major depressive disorder; Structural magnetic resonance imaging