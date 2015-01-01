|
Davids J, Murphy M, Moore N, Wand T, Brown M. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2021; 57: 101017.
INTRODUCTION: A Code Black is the coordinated response by healthcare staff and security to an act or threat of verbal and physical aggression or violence perpetrated by a patient, family member or visitor towards healthcare staff within a hospital setting. Behavioural disturbance is often verbally de-escalated by staff. However, as a last resort physical and/or chemical restraint may be necessary. Reports show that there is an increasing number of violent incidents in Emergency Departments (ED), emphasising the importance of staff training for Code Black events. This research examines the response of healthcare staff to aggression and violence in the ED, the supporting structures that manage a Code Black event and potential avenues for restructuring the response.
Violence; Training; Hospital; Physical abuse; Behavioural disturbance; Coordinated response; De-escalation; Emergency departments; Situational awareness; Verbal abuse