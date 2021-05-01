Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to explore head and neck injuries secondary to accidents involving pogo sticks.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a 20-year cross-sectional study using the National Electronic Injury Submission System (NEISS). Head and neck injuries resulting from the use of a pogo-stick were included. The predictor variables were demographics, type, site, context of injury, and season in which the injury occurred. The primary outcome variable was admission rate, used to estimate the severity of the injury. We employed chi-squared and independent sample tests to determine whether an association existed or not. We conducted a multivariate logistic regression model to determine the odds of admission for all significant variables.



RESULTS: A total of 619 pogo stick injuries were included, with 96.1% under 18 years of age. The decrease in the number of injuries from the year 2000 to 2019 was significant (P = .003). Nearly all patients were under 18 (96.1%), with the remaining few being 18 or older. Laceration (43.8%) was the most common primary diagnosis. The head (37.2%) was the most commonly injured anatomical region, followed by the face (32.8%). The majority of the injuries took place at the patient's home (85.9%). Patients with head injuries were more likely to be admitted relative to patients who didn't suffer head injuries (P <.01). Concerning primary diagnosis, patients who suffered fractures and internal organ injuries were more likely to be admitted relative to patients without the respective injuries (P <.01). On the contrary, patients who suffered lacerations were less likely to be admitted than patients who did not suffer lacerations (P <.01). After controlling for all possible covariates, fracture (OR, 12.31; P <.01) was independently associated with increased odds of admission. Additionally, compared to all other injuries, fractures were roughly 21 times (P <.05) more likely to get admitted. Patients under 18 were less likely to suffer an internal organ injury relative to patients age 18 or older (P <.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Head and neck injuries secondary to pogo sticks illustrated a predilection to the head. Fractures were the culprit behind the significantly increased odds of admission. Hence, all sectors of society should conceive different measures and implement them to protect against skull fractures (ie, helmet). Despite the decline in popularity of pogo sticks over the last two decades, all remaining riders should wear a helmet as religiously as bicycles or scooter riders to protect against skull fractures.

