Haynes CJ, Deane FP, Kelly PJ. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE: Individuals with substance use disorders (SUD) are at an elevated risk for suicide. Abstinence and drug-related treatment outcomes remain integral to SUD treatment, but recovery incorporates more than just the absence of substance use or mental illness and including positive mental health indices in assessment and treatment of suicidality is needed. AIMS: The current study investigates the role of traditional indicators of recovery, as well as positive psychology constructs, in predicting suicidal ideation following residential SUD treatment.
Substance use; Suicidal ideation; Positive psychology; Recovery capital; Residential treatment