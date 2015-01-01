|
Vaezipour A, Oviedo-Trespalacios O, Horswill M, Rod JE, Andrews N, Johnston V, Delhomme P. Pain 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Driving is a complex task that requires both the ability to rapidly identify potential hazards and to respond appropriately to driving situations to avoid crashing. A great deal of research has sought to increase road safety by focusing on risky behaviours, very few of which have explored the effects of chronic pain on driving behaviour. This systematic review aimed to assess driving behaviour and motor vehicle crash risk in drivers with chronic pain. Four databases (Embase, PubMed, Scopus, and PsycINFO) were searched using relevant search terms. From 8543 studies, 22 studies met the eligibility criteria for inclusion in this review. A driving behaviour framework, based on the Michon model of driving behaviour, is proposed to map the effect of chronic pain on driving behaviour.
