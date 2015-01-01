|
Citation
|
Alabbad Y, Mount J, Campbell AM, Demir I. Sci. Total Environ. 2021; 793: e148476.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Natural disasters, such as flooding, can cause severe social, environmental, and economic damage to a community. Transportation infrastructure plays an essential role in flood response and recovery efforts. However, flooding may disturb road functionality and generate direct and indirect adverse impacts, including the loss of access to essential services. This paper presents a comprehensive analysis of flood impacts on road network topology and accessibility to amenities for major communities in the State of Iowa using graph-theoretic methods, including single-source shortest path analyses. We assessed the disruption of transportation networks on the accessibility to critical amenities (e.g., hospitals) under 100 and 500-year flood scenarios. Our analysis methodology leads toward the development of an integrated real-time decision support system that will allow decision-makers to explore "what if" flood scenarios to identify vulnerable areas and population in their authority. These analyses could promote possible improvements (e.g., temporary relocation of critical services) to mitigate the consequences of road system failure during flooding. Due to varying environmental conditions at specific locations and effects on road topology under flood events, the results show differential impacts in edge and node losses as well as access to critical services.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accessibility; Flood resilience; Flood risk management; Location allocation; Transportation vulnerability