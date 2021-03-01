|
Blasco Mariño R, Pacheco Reyes A, Canel Micheloud C, Soteras Martínez I. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
At the end of 2020, the European Resuscitation Council published its draft guidelines on cardiac arrest management. Cardiac arrest in special circumstances can be challenging for clinicians who are not accustomed to dealing with these uncommon clinical situations. We present a case of cardiac arrest as a result of aconite poisoning.
