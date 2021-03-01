|
Citation
Pomeranz JL, Ochoa G. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
Firearm violence is a significant public health problem in the U.S. In 2020, there were 610 mass shootings, the highest recorded number according to the Gun Violence Archive, which includes all shootings with ≥4 victims (other estimates more conservatively record shooting deaths and exclude certain types). More women are killed by guns in the U.S. than in all other high-income countries, with almost half killed by domestic partners. Previous research found that before an attempted suicide or homicide, there are warning signs that the shooter intends to act. States have enacted a variety of laws intended to prevent firearm violence, with a relatively new policy option that includes extreme risk protection order (ERPO) laws, also known as red flag laws. ERPOs provide law enforcement with the ability to temporarily remove or restrict firearms from a person at risk of harming themselves or others. Firearm removal during crisis situations provides a critical cooling-off period and time for mental health intervention or law enforcement investigation. Previous research found that firearm removal orders have deterred firearm suicides, reduced the risk of domestic partner homicide, and may prevent mass shootings. On the basis of these outcomes, in April 2021, President Biden urged Congress to pass a national ERPO law and legislation incentivizing states to pass ERPOS laws of their own.
