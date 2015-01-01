Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption is responsible for a significant number of road fatalities. To contrast this phenomenon, a more responsible attitude to the wine consumption, especially among young, inexperienced drivers prone to risky behaviour on the road must be promoted.



METHOD: This is a simplified single-blind, placebo-controlled experiment aimed at evaluating 44 young drivers monitored during a driving simulation following the consumption of natural and conventional wines, with a reference blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.5 g/l. Two hypotheses are tested: (1) the legal consumption of wine has no significant impact on young drivers' performance in both ordinary and unusual road events; (2) natural and conventional wines are expected to produce negligible and acceptable impairments in young drivers the same BAC. Two reference groups (BAC = 0 g/l), one a placebo-controlled group with drivers treated with a dealcoholized wine, were included.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: Significant differences between the groups in terms of perception and reaction times (PRT) to visual and auditory stimuli, and to speeding were observed, with young drivers treated with conventional wine displaying more aggressive behaviours. In contrast, participants treated with natural wine showed PRT which were not significantly different from those belonging to control groups. The gaze attention levels of wine treated drivers were found to be dose dependant, with young drivers of the two control groups and those of the treated ones with BAC < 0.3 g/l able to focus on wider area ahead and, thereby, collect more information from the road environment.

Language: en