Niedhammer I, Sultan-Taïeb H, Parent-Thirion A, Chastang JF. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study were to provide the fractions of cardiovascular diseases and mental disorders attributable to five psychosocial work exposures, i.e. job strain, effort-reward imbalance, job insecurity, long working hours, and bullying in Europe (35 countries, including 28 European Union countries), for each one and all countries together, in 2015.
Europe; Depression; Mental disorders; Attributable fraction; Cardiovascular diseases; Exposure prevalence; Job stress; Psychosocial work factors