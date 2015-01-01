|
Comber L, Peterson E, O'Malley N, Galvin R, Finlayson M, Coote S. Int. J. MS Care 2021; 23(3): 119-127.
34177384
BACKGROUND: Approximately 56% of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) will fall in any 3-month period, with the potential for physical, psychological, and social consequences. Fall-prevention research for people with MS is in its infancy, with a timely need to develop theory-based interventions that reflect the complexity of falls. The clear articulation of the development of any complex intervention is paramount to its future evaluation, usability, and effectiveness. Our aim was to describe how the development of Better Balance, a complex multicomponent fall-prevention intervention for people with MS, was guided by the Medical Research Council framework for the development of complex interventions.
Accidental falls; Rehabilitation research; Fall prevention; Multiple sclerosis (MS)